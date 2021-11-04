Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $21.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

