Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $21.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.
SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.