Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 361.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

SSPG stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 255.10 ($3.33). 1,042,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 182.80 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.93.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

