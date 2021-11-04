Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$9.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,436,470.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,370 shares of company stock worth $104,636 in the last three months.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.94. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.48 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.