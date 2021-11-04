Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

