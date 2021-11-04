Brokers Offer Predictions for Envestnet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Envestnet by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

