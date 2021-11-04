Brokers Set Expectations for Lazard Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.06% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

