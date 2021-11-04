Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,751,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

