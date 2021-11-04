BZEdge 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $701.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $402,230.57 and $701.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BZEdge has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00087511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00074745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,147.04 or 0.99992659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.69 or 0.07271589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022495 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

