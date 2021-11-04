Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,934 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $389.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

