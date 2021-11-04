Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
