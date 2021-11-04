CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

