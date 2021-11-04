Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,916. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

