Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.