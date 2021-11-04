California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 31,358 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 223.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after buying an additional 461,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.