California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 880 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $86,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $507.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

