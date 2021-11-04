California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,581 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

