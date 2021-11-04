California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 86,363 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 456,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.00 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

