Callaway Golf (ELY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 15,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,977. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callaway Golf stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Callaway Golf worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.