Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

CPT traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. 742,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

