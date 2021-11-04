Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

