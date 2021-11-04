Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 254.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 14,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 62.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

