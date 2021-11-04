Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 254.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 14,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 62.70%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
