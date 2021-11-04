Canaccord Genuity Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $34.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

