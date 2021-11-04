Canaccord Genuity Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $50.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,189,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $5,820,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $4,470,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

