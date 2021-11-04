Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 122,628 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Ferguson worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $153.45 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

