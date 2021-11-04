Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 44,231 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $31,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,006,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $290.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.48 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

