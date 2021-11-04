Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $25.82 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.