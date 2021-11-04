Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:HRL opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

