Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Coherent worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

