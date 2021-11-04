Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,744 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

