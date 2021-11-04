Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 25,740 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.