Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 85,527 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,527 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $41,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,764,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

