Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDPYF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

