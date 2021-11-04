Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.09

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.09 and traded as high as C$165.19. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.45, with a volume of 609,323 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.09. The company has a market cap of C$116.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

