Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $22.60

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.50 to $22.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYRWF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

