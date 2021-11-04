Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

INCY opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

