Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 383.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -169.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,235,041 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

