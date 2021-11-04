Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 121,034 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,034 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration accounts for 2.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 20,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

