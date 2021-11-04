Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 47.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,637,291.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,859,425. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.68. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

