Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.15. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.