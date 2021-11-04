Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $958.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $897.03 and its 200 day moving average is $880.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $627.81 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

