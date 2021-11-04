Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $25.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $705.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.37. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $680.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

