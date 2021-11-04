Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 153,649 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 789.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

