Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $295.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.64.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

