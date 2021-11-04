Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.05.

CPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.80. 167,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$30.95 and a 52 week high of C$45.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

