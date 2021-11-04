Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

