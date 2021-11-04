CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.33

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.33 and last traded at $148.12, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Get CarMax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.