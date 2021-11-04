Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 13,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

