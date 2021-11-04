Cartesi (CTSI) Hits One Day Volume of $65.38 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $402.68 million and $65.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00075302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00101759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,359.18 or 0.99807561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.16 or 0.07260254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

