Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casa Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

