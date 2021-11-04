Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $15,221,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

